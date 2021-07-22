Ayr United awarded 3-0 win as Falkirk forfeit final League Cup group match following positive Covid-19 cases

The Falkirk Stadium is empty at the moment with training cancelled and staff working from home till Monday

Last night’s match with Edinburgh City was also cancelled and the League 2 side awarded the points with Falkirk announcing the news just before 5:00pm.

The club have also taking the precaution to send all staff home until Monday, July 26.

A statement said: “Whilst the news is hugely disappointing from a football perspective, our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.

"We continue to liaise with the authorities about future fixtures and will keep supporters updated accordingly.”

The back-to-back forfeitures confirm the Bairns exit from the Premier Sports Cup.