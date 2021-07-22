Ayr United awarded 3-0 win as Falkirk forfeit final League Cup group match following positive Covid-19 cases
Falkirk’s trip to Somerset Park this Saturday is OFF and Ayr United have been awarded a 3-0 victory after the Bairns confirmed they could not fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases.
Last night’s match with Edinburgh City was also cancelled and the League 2 side awarded the points with Falkirk announcing the news just before 5:00pm.
The club have also taking the precaution to send all staff home until Monday, July 26.
A statement said: “Whilst the news is hugely disappointing from a football perspective, our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.
"We continue to liaise with the authorities about future fixtures and will keep supporters updated accordingly.”
The back-to-back forfeitures confirm the Bairns exit from the Premier Sports Cup.
There next scheduled fixtures is the opening game of the League 1 season against Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, July 31.