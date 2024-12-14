Ayr United 5-2 Falkirk: Championship Christmas cracker as ten-man Bairns lose out

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Falkirk's Luke Graham is shown a red card during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Ayr United and Falkirk played out a Christmas cracker at Somerset Park on Saturday as John McGlynn’s side lost ground in the William Hill Championship title race.

The ten-man Bairns suffered a bruising 5-2 defeat after Dundee defender Luke Graham was sent off after just eight minutes for a last-man handball with George Oakley through on goal.

Scott Brown’s Ayr started the match with the crowd behind them, and they had two brilliant chances to take the lead from crosses with Jay Henderson and Oakley both heading wide.

However, it was the table-toppers who surged into an early advantage, with the returning Ross MacIver slotting home in the box after just two minutes played in South Ayrshire.

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Falkirk's Ross MacIver celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

The striker, who replaced injured team-mate Gary Oliver in the starting eleven, had an easy job of prodding home after brilliant work from Alfie Agyeman – who got the better of Patrick Reading out wide.

But the Bairns’ brilliant start was wiped out soon after when standout Graham made his first mistake in Navy Blue, handing referee David Dickinson a decision to make when he looked to handle the ball when chased down by Oakley.

Down to ten men, it became a game of defence versus attack with Falkirk camped outside their own box, allowing Ayr to push forward and get crosses into the box with Coll Donaldson coming on for Calvin Miller to make it a five-man backline.

And they did well to hold out, but the pressure finally told after a couple of Jamie Murphy efforts went close, with Connor McLennan levelling things up for the hosts on 34 minutes.

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Ayr's Scott McMann scores to make it 3-2 during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

A crazy six minutes then saw Ayr eventually go in at the break ahead – but that wasn’t the full story.

Falkirk showed great character to immediately grab a goal back to go 2-1 up, with Agyeman slotting home at the near post after it was all too easy for Sean Mackie to cross.

But they were guilty of some awful defending after going ahead, with Ben Dempsey swiftly curling home on the edge of the area to level the match again.

And five minutes before the break, Scott McMann headed home at the near post from a corner kick to hand Ayr the lead in a cracking encounter.

In the second half, the frantic nature of the match finally calmed, and with a man advantage – Brown’s side took total control.

Aberdeen loanee Aflie Bavidge made sure of the three points on the hour mark when he tapped home from close range after a stunning Nicky Hogarth double save and an off-the-line clearance couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.

Ten minutes later, the substitute striker grabbed his second and Ayr’s fifth when he expertly headed home Nick McAllister’s deep cross to move the Somerset Park side within two points of second-placed Livingston.

Teams

Ayr United: Russell, Reading, Stanger, Devlin, McMann, Watret, Dempsey, Murphy, McLennan, Henderson, Oakley.

Subs: McIntyre, McAllister, Musonda, Hastie, Syla, Howley, Craig, Bavidge, Ferguson.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, Mackie, Spencer, Nesbitt, Ross, Miller, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Hayward, Yates, McCann, Donaldson, Tait, McCrone, McCafferty, Morrison.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Attendance: 3,039.