Ayr United 0-1 Falkirk: 3 talking points as Bairns cruise past Championship Ayr United in SPFL Trust Trophy
Despite the scoreline, it was almost total domination from the Bairns, who didn’t have to break a sweat in South Ayrshire. After a strong opening period, Liam Henderson headed John McGlynn’s men ahead on the half hour mark when he stopped low at the back post to meet Callumn Morrison’s inch-perfect cross.
The visitors had chances to further their lead in the second half, with substitute Ross MacIver going close with a glancing header just missing the target and Scott Honeyman firing a one-on-one late on into Robbie Mutch’s midriff. Ayr United finished the match with ten men after Roy Syla was shown a second yellow for a poor challenge.
Strolled it…
Cruise control. Falkirk didn’t break a sweat (against an admittedly lifeless Ayr United) as they sealed the first spot in the last 16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Boss John McGlynn made four changes from Saturday’s trip to Edinburgh City with Nicky Hogarth, Ola Lawal, Gary Oliver and Jordan Allan all coming into the side – with the likes of the influential Brad Spencer being rested, but it made no difference to the control and quality in the Bairns play. From the off, Falkirk pinned the hosts back and were comfortable in possession. The eventual winner from Liam Henderson was a well-worked move with Callumn Morrison’s cross to the back post perfectly weighted, allowing the midfielder to stoop low to score. Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang had very little to do throughout, while Hogarth only had one save of note to make.
Morrison threat
What a start to the season Callum Morrison has had. The tricky winger grabbed his fourth assist of the campaign against the Honest Men, with a trademark run and cross ending up with the ball in the back of the net. His cross into the box was perfect for an on-rushing midfielder to run onto, and even beforehand, he was causing trouble out wide with his direct running that opposition defences simply cannot deal with. Of course, in the league, he has shone, grabbing three goals in five outings.
Ola impressed
On the other wing, Ola Lawal was handed a rare start and he showed glimpses of what he can do in this Falkirk team. Playing on the left-side suited the Irishman and he managed to create a number of opportunities. He did miss a header in the box that should have hit the back of the net, but overall, it was promising showing. On a number of occasions, he showed his skill with his close control on the ball, and his positioning – making a number of great runs to the back post area which saw him break free of his marker.