Away wins for Linlithgow Rose and Bo'ness Athletic in East of Scotland league action

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock photo of Linlithgow Rose by Scott Louden.

The Rose had too much for their hosts Oakley, winning the EOS Premier Division match 5-1. Although the home side opened the scoring early on, the visitors quickly hit back through Skinner, before Mark Stowe scored two, including putting in the rebound from his own missed penalty, to make it 3-1 at half-time.

The Rose pushed further ahead in the second half thanks to another goal by Skinner, this time with a header, before substitute Sneddon finished the scoring just five minutes after coming on.

This Saturday, the West Lothian side will be hoping to continue this winning form, when they visit Sauchie on Saturday. Kick-off 2.30pm.

Linlithgow currently sit fifth in the 16-team top EOS league following two wins, a draw and a loss in their opening four league fixtures, and will be hoping to leapfrog third placed Sauchie with a win.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo’ness Athletic were also comfortable winners on the road last weekend, winning their EOS Third Division match 3-0 at West Calder, thanks to a first-half hat-trick by Grant Rose, who opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converted a penalty in the 22nd minute and made it three in the 33rd minute.

This Saturday they welcome Fauldhouse to Newtown Park in another league encounter, kick-off 2.30pm.