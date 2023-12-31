News you can trust since 1845
Away form 'exceptional' says Gary Naysmith as Stenhousemuir win nine in a row in League Two

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hailed his side’s stunning away form as they made it nine League Two wins in a row at bottom club Clyde.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st Dec 2023, 01:06 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 01:09 GMT
Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Warriors’ 2-1 victory in Hamilton on Saturday, thanks to a Matty Aitken double, sent the Ochilview team 11 points clear at the top of the fourth tier heading into the new year.

And it ensured that Naysmith’s men stayed unbeaten away from FK5 so far this league campaign with the team having only conceded three goals on their travels.

The boss told Warriors TV: “We just edged the match. There wasn’t too much in the first half. We scored a really good goal but I didn’t think we had control of the game. Clyde didn’t warn us either and DJ (Darren Jamieson) didn’t have a save to make.

Matthew Aitken netted twice for Stenny (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Matthew Aitken netted twice for Stenny (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"In the second half, we played well and we were really good when we went down to ten men. We managed the game well and we stuck to being positive, going 4-3-2 when were down a man. Euan (O’Reilly) was electric and him and Matty Aitken caused so many problems.

“We’ve now gone half of our away games undefeated. That’s seven wins from nine having conceded three goals, that is exceptional. The players deserve the praise they are getting at the moment and they can enjoy a few days off.

“We keep our feet on the ground and we go for ten victories in a row now. We’re in a good place at the top of the league. But nothing is won, nothing is decided yet.”

And on Aitken’s double, the former Scotland full-back said: “He played really well in the second half especially. The ball stuck with him when it went up and Clyde had three centre-backs who are all big boys but he battled with them himself and he is on a great run just now. He has had a brilliant season so far and 13 goals is outstanding.”

