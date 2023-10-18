Ava FC's Dunipace rebrand 'makes perfect sense for both sides' as club's rise continues

An ambitious local football club founded to provide a safe and fun environment for overweight and unfit football players is celebrating a new affiliation with Dunipace FC that will allow the formerly-known Ava FC to flourish.

Dunipace’s club secretary Stephen Tait, Dunipace WPL manager Kevin McPhee and Dunipace’s club chairman Paul Garner celebrate the new partnership (Photo: Submitted)

Formed from a one-off charity event, Kevin McPhee’s team joined the well–established locally-organised Appin Warriors Premier League - where players must have a waist of at least 38in (96cm) or a BMI of over 30, making them clinically obese.

Now named Dunipace WPL, the side’s maiden season saw them finish fourth in the 12-team league, competing well with the likes of Denny Warriors, Rangers and Glasgow Titans. Heading into the new campaign, the side are fully under the banner of East of Scotland outfit Dunipace, and will play all their home fixtures at Westfield Park.

“We are delighted to welcome Ava FC into the Pace family and we look forward to helping them continue their already impressive growth,” club chairman Paul Garner said. “As we are very much a community club, having a Dunipace team in the Appin WPL is a natural progression for us and to be linking up with an already established club in Ava FC makes perfect sense for all sides.

"We are excited to work with Kevin and the rest of the newly-minted Dunipace WPL players and staff over the coming years and we can't wait to see them play in our beloved black and white stripes and, hopefully, bringing more success to Westfield.”

Manager McPhee added: “Our guys are absolutely buzzing for the chance to wear those famous Dunipace colours - the black and white will be an honour to wear.

"We also know this affiliation will only enhance the already growing reputation of our league. Exposure last year to multiple BBC interviews and fixtures footage shown, along with various radio interviews only goes to prove just how big this organisation is becoming. The chance for all of us to become superstars once again under those floodlights for 90 minutes.

"We would like to thank all of those involved in helping with the transition. Dunipace chairman Paul Garner, himself fully embracing the idea of Dunipace becoming involved with the fitness and mental wellbeing of our potentially vulnerable men in society.”

A spokesperson added: “We would also like to thank Gary Thorn, chairman of the Appin WPL, who is delighted with the prospect of another big club embracing the organisation he created.

"Our association now consists of two leagues, with over 900 men getting out of the house and keeping fit and healthy.

"Most of all, we want to thank you guys. All the fans and supporters who have followed our journey so far. This next chapter promises to be a truly great one.