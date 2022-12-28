Attack Pars to win it, says Bairns' top goalscorer Callumn Morrison ahead of derby trip

The Bairns go into the derby clash with the table-topping Pars seven points behind James McPake’s side, who have only lost once all season on League One duty.

“We are an attacking team and we want to continue that next week,” Morrison said. “The goal is to go there and get the three points, not to just get one point.

“Manager John McGlynn has put his plan in place and we are ready to carry it out. We’ve been attacking all season and I don’t think there is any need to change that.

Callumn Morrison (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We want to have a high press and not give them any time on the ball. We played so well against them in the match at East End earlier in the year in the first half and we need to do that again, only take our chances when they come our way.”

Morrison is hoping to get on the scoresheet again in this fixture, after failing to find the net in the recent meeting in November, which Falkirk lost 1-0. He did however score the opener against the Pars in the 1-1 away draw earlier on the season.

He added: “We showed great character to win the game in the final ten minutes last weekend against Queen of the South.

"In the second half we really did play well and we scored at good times within the match. Scoring just before the break puts them in a tough position mentally.

“It was a relief for me to score then because it has been a wee while and I have been hard on myself over the past couple of weeks for missing chances. I’ve been getting goals and assists this season but I want more.

“My target for the end of the year was ten goals and I was one off that, so although I am the top goalscorer currently, I am not as happy as you would think.

