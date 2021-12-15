Assistant coach Danny Grainger leaves Falkirk

Danny Grainger took charge of last weekend's match against Cove Rangers, which ended 3-0 to the visitors (Pic Michael Gillen)

The Cumbrian joined the club in the summer as assistant head coach to Paul Sheerin, leaving his post as manager of Warrington Reds.

After the departure of Sheerin the Hearts legend took interim charge of the Bairns and oversaw the 3-0 defeat to table-toppers Cove Rangers at home.

A club statement read: “The Board can announce that Danny Grainger has today stepped down from his role as Assistant Head Coach at Falkirk Football Club. On behalf of the whole Club we’d like to express our thanks to Danny for all his hard work this season, and wish him well in his future career.

“New Head Coach Martin Rennie arrived in Scotland today and, subject to a successful PCR test, will meet the team and take training for the first time on Thursday.”