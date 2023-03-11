As a Falkirk player you need to show up in the big games, says captain Stephen McGinn ahead of Ayr Scottish Cup tie

The Bairns host the Championship high-flyers, managed by ex-Falkirk ace Lee Bullen, live on BBC Scotland tonight, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the midfielder said ahead of the match: “It would be huge to go through. Obviously when you think of Falkirk especially in my younger time you think of them being in the top league, you don’t really see it as like a League One kind of club day out.

"But it is a club that has got a great history in getting to semi finals and finals so we want to be the next group of players who take the club there. For me personally, I know I have not got a lot of chances left to get to a national semi final so it is one I don’t want to let pass me by.

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn admits 'he may not have another shot' at Hampden as he targets a Scottish Cup semi-final showing with the Bairns (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Obviously we can’t ignore the disappointment of last Tuesday night (against Dunfermline) but probably reinforced the message that we signed for a big football club and with that you want to bring big football games to the club and Tuesday was a big game we fell short in.

"But we have got another one on Monday night that we’ve earned the right to go and have a crack at getting to Hampden. So it’s something we’re really looking forward to.”

“You get greedy, we won a lot of football matches in the last couple of months and what we had in the couple of days last week is a feeling we have not had for months and it’s horrible, you stay off your phone, you stop reading the fallout from the game, match reports, it’s a horrible feeling and what we want is the good feeling back that we’ve had for months.

"We have won a lot of football matches this season and we want to get back to that. Obviously we have got nine league games after this and we just want to win as many games as we can and see where it takes us.”

McGinn has played every league match this campaign for Falkirk since joining in the summer (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I only joined in the summer, obviously the manager and a lot of new faces, this club has been seriously under performing and what we wanted to do was get it moving in the right direction. The difficulties that come is because it’s Dunfermline who are eight points ahead of us in the league it probably looks a bit like a failure.

"But what we wanted to do was get this club competitive again at the right end of this league for a start and then we wanted to be competitive in both cup competitions and we have been. Although we didn’t bring our best last Tuesday there is no doubting we’re a good side, we know we can play really good football and score a lot of goals.