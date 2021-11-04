Arbroath midfielder Dylan Paterson back at Bo'ness Athletic on loan

Dylan Paterson is back at Bo'ness Athletic on loan from Arbroath (Photo: Graham Black)

The 21-year-old is expected to go back to the Championship side in just over a month’s time, rather than having his loan extended, but Athletic are glad to have his services for a few weeks.

A spokesman for Arbroath said: “Dylan is very much part of Dick Campbell’s plans and will still train with Arbroath on Monday and Wednesday evenings with the rest of his team-mates.

“The catch 22 of the team playing so well is that players fighting to get back into the team sometimes have to wait for their chance but Dylan will be back at Gayfield in the new year and, in the meantime, he will be getting match fitness under his belt.”

Dylan Paterson playing for Arbroath against Bo'ness Athletic (Photo: Graham Black)

Athletic boss Willie Irvine, also hoping to bring in another player on loan from Hamilton Accies this week, said: “We need to beef up our squad because of the situation with injuries and Covid.

“Arbroath are sitting high in the Championship, so this move is just to give Dylan some games. He’s a great player. He will be good for the changing room and obviously helps the numbers. Dylan was with us for a year and a half, two years before this season, so he knows the players.”

Athletic, whose scheduled East of Scotland Football League First Division Conference X game at Fauldhouse last weekend was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch, play Bathgate away in the league this Saturday.