Arbroath defender becomes John McGlynn's first Bairns signing

The defender joins from Championship side Arbroath after helping Dick Campbell’s side finish second in the table and is expected to the first of many new players to join the club this summer.

It will be the 25-year-old’s second spell with Falkirk, having been on the books in 2017/18. Henderson’s first start this season will be his first competitive appearance in the Navy Blue after being out on loan for the majority of his time at the Bairns back then.

He was at Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh City on loan, the latter being an impressive spell which saw him picked up by the Red Litchties.

New recruit Liam Henderson (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

McGlynn said the defender would add ‘steel’ to the backline.

“I’m delighted to get Liam in the door,” he said. “He is a player that has developed over the years and he was here as a youngster so he knows the club and the expectation level.

“He’s picked up a lot of experience and I think he’s going to do exceptionally well for us. He adds bit of steel to the defence, he’s got good awareness, he’s good on the ball.

"He has all the physical attributes we’re looking for. I’m delighted he’s here, he’s happy to be here and I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Liam Henderson back in his first spell at the Bairns (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Henderson added: “It’s been in the pipeline for a while and now me and John have got it sorted so I’m delighted.

"Obviously I was here before when I was younger so there’s a bit of unfinished business you might say.