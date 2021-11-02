Arbroath ace Dylan Paterson back at Bo'ness Athletic in loan deal

Willie Irvine has brought back midfielder on loan deal

A satement on the Arbroath FC website read: “Dylan is very much part of Dick Campbell’s plans and will still train with Arbroath FC on Monday and Wednesday evening with the rest of his team-mates.

“The catch 22 of the team playing so well is that those players fighting to get back into the team sometimes have to wait for their chance, but Dylan will be back at Gayfield in the new year and in the meantime he will be getting match fitness under his belt.

“Good luck Dylan and see you back at Gayfield very soon!”

Athletic boss Willie Irvine, who also hopes to bring in another player on loan from Hamilton Accies this week, said: “We need to beef up our squad because of the situation with injuries and Covid.

"Arbroath are sitting high in the Championship so this move is just to give Dylan some games.

“He’s a great player. He will be good for the changing room and obviously helps the numbers.

"Dylan was with us for a year and a half, two years before this season, so he knows the players.”

Athletic, whose scheduled East of Scotland League 1st Division Conference X clash at Fauldhouse last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, play Bathgate away in the league this Saturday.