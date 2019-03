Colin McMenamin was in buoyant mood, while Dick Campbell admitted his Arbroath side didn't deserve to win.

Both managers addressed the press after the Warriors' win at Gayfield.

Dick Campbell

Campbell thought the visitors had headed east for a draw, but merited the three points they left with.

Colin McMenamin reckoned his side had "given themselves a chance" in their relegation battle.

