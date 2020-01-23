Arbroath 0 Falkirk 0: Fans Views

Here's what you had to say after Falkirk's 0-0 draw with Arbroath in last Saturday's Scottish Cup encounter.

@Scott_blasto: Falkirk got into it more in the 2nd half. Sammon probably should’ve come off earlier and Buchanan was clear man of the match. Really solid defending today. Looking forward to the replay.

Allan Simpson: Could have still been playing and not scored. Hopefully a favourable draw will give us a impetus to win the replay at home.

John Fairley: A poor first half though Arbroath made the better opportunities without scoring on a rather poor surface. Second half we were more positive going forward and tighter in defence. Gaston was the far busier keeper. Our best chance of scoring was a McManus free kick from outside the box which flew past the wrong side of the post. A draw was a fare reflection in my opinion.

Moore Rodders: Didn’t think Arbroath troubled us too much, don’t think Robbie made a save of note. We had a couple of good efforts in the 2nd half and if one had gone in we would have won .

William Anderson: Tricky looking away tie to a team in a league above. Still in the cup so good result.

Chris Hynd: Not a great game by any stretch of the imagination but a battling performance. Buchanan and Dixon the best of the bunch for me.

Grant Elliot: Thought we edged it and had the better chances but the game had a draw written all over it as neither keeper was really tested so no surprise it finished 0-0.

Marshall Fleming: Still more of the same with us, create the chances but cannot put it in the net....over the bar, past the post etc etc; we need to start converting these chances into goals that will win us games...Especially in league games.

William Laing: Decent result against a team a league above us. That’s where we are at moment. Still undefeated under new management.