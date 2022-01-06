Anton Dowds returns to Falkirk after successful loan spell

Anton Dowds battles with Albion Rovers' Sean Fagan in the 5-1 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at the start of the season. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 25-year-old striker has been in superb form for Dick Campbell’s side, playing 17 times in the second tier and scoring five crucial goals as he won over the Gayfield support for his work ethic and ability.

A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that striker Anton Dowds has returned from his loan spell with Arbroath. He has now rejoined the squad and is in contention for Saturday’s match against Dumbarton.”

They added: “We would like to thank Arbroath for their co-operation in making the move happen. Welcome back Anton!”

Anton Dowds passes the ball during a training session at the Falkirk Stadium, the forward has still trained with the Bairns whilst on loan