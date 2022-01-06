Anton Dowds returns to Falkirk after successful loan spell
Anton Dowds has returned to the Bairns after helping fire Arbroath to the top of the cinch Championship table.
The 25-year-old striker has been in superb form for Dick Campbell’s side, playing 17 times in the second tier and scoring five crucial goals as he won over the Gayfield support for his work ethic and ability.
A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that striker Anton Dowds has returned from his loan spell with Arbroath. He has now rejoined the squad and is in contention for Saturday’s match against Dumbarton.”
They added: “We would like to thank Arbroath for their co-operation in making the move happen. Welcome back Anton!”
Dowds will be looking to make an immediate impact on Saturday and could be thrown straight back into action with head coach Martin Rennie impressed, the forward has still trained with the Bairns throughout his loan spell at the part-time side.