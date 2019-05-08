Annan 'punch' can inspire play-off fightback, insists Stenhousemuir boss

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin believes a tunnel flare-up, which reportedly involved Christian Nade at the end of the 2-0 defeat to Annan, can be the catalyst for a comeback.



Summing up the semi-final first leg play-off at Galabank, McMenamin said there was an apparent "punch" thrown by home striker Nade towards one of the Stenhousemuir players in the tunnel, which could fire up his team to a second leg comeback on Saturday.

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin

Asked about it after the game, McMenamin said: "I don't know, I heard Nade threw at punch at somebody, who at I'm not too sure.

"Listen, it adds a wee bit of bite for Saturday. Hopefully, it gives my players a wee bite and a wee lift, which is what we needed first half tonight."

The Warriors face an uphill battle to salvage their League One status after going down to two first-half goals from Chris Johnston and Ayrton Sonkur as Annan secured a comfortable victory.

Annan boss Peter Murphy said he believed it was one of the Stenny players who instigated the bust-up.

He said: "There was something that happened at the end there, but I don't think it was my players who instigated it.

"I think we will have to manage that a little bit on Saturday to not get involved, be a bit more streetwise and see how we get on."