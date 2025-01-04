Annan Athletic deserved a point at least, admits Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith

04-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Matchday 20. SPFL William Hill League One. Gary Naysmith.

Gary Naysmith admits a point was the most his Stenhousmuir side deserved from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic at Ochilview in William Hill League One.

The Warriors took an early second-half lead through captain Gregor Buchanan’s header but they were pegged back on the hour mark when Tommy Muir levelled for the visitors – who earned a draw despite conceding a penalty and going down to ten men for the final 13 minutes.

Blair Alston’s spot-kick was a shocker and an easy save for Jamie Smith while Aidan Smith was ordered off for a high tackle on Matty Yates, who eventually couldn’t continue.

"It feels like a missed opportunity,” former Scotland full-back Naysmith said.

"We had chances to go ahead and we've then missed two one-on-ones and we've missed a penalty after going a goal up.

“Being honest, I think a draw was probably the best we could have hoped for.

"The first half was level. We had a few things that we had to do better as individuals.

"But as a team, I didn't think we played that well in the second half.

“I thought Annan, up until they got their red card, were probably the better team.

"They actually looked like the team most likely to go on and win.

"I'm obviously disappointed with the goal that we gave away."

Naysmith was also left frustrated by manner of the goal conceded – which came from a deep Annan free kick.

Wullie Gibson’s lofted ball was actually a little short but Muir managed to loop a header over Darren Jamieson in net, who made a rare error.

He got caught in two minds when he should have came for the cross or stayed on his goal-line.

The boss added: "It was a very simple goal; a long free kick and it is one header that goes straight in.

“If we scored that against someone, I am sure their manager would be disappointed to lose a goal like that.

"There is quite a lot for me to reflect on. A lot happened.

"I did think that once we went 1-0 up, we would have controlled the game better than we did in the second half.”