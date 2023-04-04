Andy Rodgers sent off for Camelon Juniors - despite not having played yet for the Mariners

The forward, who coaches the Mariners’ under-20s team, stepped out of retirement to aid the team in their bid to stay up in the East of Scotland First Division.

Boss Gordon Wylde said of Rodgers’ red card: “Andy told the referee what he thought of his decision to give a penalty to St Andrews, but he didn’t use any abusive language at all. Everyone behind the goals witnessed it and he was just having a joke, but he has had history with this referee before and I don’t know it that played into it.”