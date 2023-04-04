News you can trust since 1845
Andy Rodgers sent off for Camelon Juniors - despite not having played yet for the Mariners

Camelon Juniors' veteran striker Andy Rodgers, was sent off on Saturday against St Andrews in the King Cup while warming up in bizarre circumstances, having yet to actually play for his new club.

By Ben Kearney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 02:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 02:59 BST
Veteran striker Andy Rodgers was sent off for Camelon against St Andrews - before actually making an appearance for his new club (Photo: Scott Louden)
The forward, who coaches the Mariners’ under-20s team, stepped out of retirement to aid the team in their bid to stay up in the East of Scotland First Division.

Boss Gordon Wylde said of Rodgers’ red card: “Andy told the referee what he thought of his decision to give a penalty to St Andrews, but he didn’t use any abusive language at all. Everyone behind the goals witnessed it and he was just having a joke, but he has had history with this referee before and I don’t know it that played into it.”

On the day, Camelon lost out 3-1.

