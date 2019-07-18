Anderson gets second chance as a Stenhousemuir striker after 47-goal East of Scotland season

Kieran Anderson re-joined Stenhousemuir from Camelon and made his Warriors bow as a second half substitute against Dundee United.

The forward, who hit 47 goals for the Mariners in the East of Scotland league last season, has pledged to maintain his goalscoring form, but first he wants to earn a start in Colin McMenamin’s plans.

To do that he’ll need to displace Mark McGuigan or David Hopkirk, but confident Anderson said: “I’m pleased to be here and it’s a good bunch of guys.

“Hopefully I can take my goalscoring on to this league. It’s a bit tougher but it’s good. I feel I did OK against Dundee United too so just kicking on and hopefully I just try to get a start and fire in some goals.”

Anderson was allowed away by Camelon this summer and, as The Falkirk Herald revealed in May spent time training with Premiership side Hamilton Accies after his goal-laden season at Carmuirs Park.

It’s led to an Ochilview return after the striker departed as a 17-year-old to progress through the junior ranks and Mariners boss Gordon Herd has left the door open.

He said: “We are delighted Kieran has the chance to make this move and wish him well. It’s a great move for him, and for Camelon.

“It is proof that we are a place where if you come and work hard players who maybe missed their chance first time round and come and earn another go at it.

“Kieran was great for us and would always be welcome back – but I’m sure he’ll take his opportunity.”

New boss Colin McMenamin also has high hopes for his new frontman, who scored in a closed doors game against Formartine United on Saturday before penning his deal.

“Everyone could see he is still a bit raw and needs to work on his fitness but he has been around training with teams in the summer including Premiership clubs and he will be a good acquisition for us,” McMenamin said.

“We’ll get him fit and sharp and I’m sure he’ll do a good job

“Anyone who scores 47 goals at any level has to have talent and has to be taken seriously.

“He scored for us in a bounce game against Formartine on Saturday and showed glimpses against Dundee United.

“We’ll get him sharp and see where things go from there.”