Alloa Athletic 1-4 Falkirk: Bairns secure second spot in League 1 after impressive away win

A double from Liam Henderson and strikes from Brad McKay and Kai Kennedy sees the Bairns now sit on 64 points from 35 outings, seven ahead of third-placed Airdrieonians – who now cannot catch John McGlynn’s side after their draw with champions Dunfermline.

On the day, the visiting support were treated to an attacking performance from the off, with the Bairns racing into a two-goal lead early on.

The windy conditions played into McKay’s hands nine minutes into the match when he benefited from Alloa goalkeeper Jay Hogarth’s error.

Liam Henderson is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after scoring against Alloa Athletic (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

The stopper misjudged a cross into the box allowing the centre-back to tap home from close range.

And five minutes later, Falkirk were two goals ahead through Rangers loanee Kennedy.

In what is his fifth goal in four matches, the on-form winger found the back of the net from the edge of the box with a stunning strike.

The Bairns were dominant, and it looked like they were going to have the chance to make it three when Callumn Morrison won a penalty on 27 minutes.

Falkirk's Brad McKay enjoys the moment as he watches his effort hit the back of the net against Alloa Athletic

However, despite being clipped by Mark Durnan, the foul was called back after Rumarn Burrell was offside and was adjudged to have interfered with play.

In the second half, the hosts grabbed a goal back as they looked to further their own promotion play-off hopes.

On 54 minutes, a clumsy foul from Henderson was penalised with Stefan Scougall scoring from the spot.

But Falkirk were back to their best and the chances of a comeback from the home side looked non-exsistent.

Kai Kennedy scored another brilliant goal for Falkirk against Alloa Athletic

Henderson redeemed himself on 66 minutes, restoring the Bairns two-goal lead on 66 minutes with a back-post header.

Neat play from Aidan Nesbitt saw him set-up Ryan Williamson who put in a deep cross for the midfielder to nod home.

And he Falkirk’s fourth and his second of the afternoon eight minutes later, with almost a carbon copy of his first goal.

Williamson once again put in an inch-perfect cross for him to head home, this time in a slightly more central position.

Henderson watches on as header finds the far corner of the net against Alloa Athletic

The Bairns had chances to further their lead too, with substitute Matthew Wright missing a glorious chance to score his first Falkirk goal.

He rounded Hogarth but couldn’t find the back of the net at a tight angle.

Next up for Falkirk is now a massive trip to Hampden on Saturday to take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Teams

Falkirk: Kinnear, Williamson, McKay, Donaldson, McCann, McGinn, Henderson, Kucheriavyi, Kennedy, Morrison, Burrell.

Subs: Morrison, McGuffie, Wright, Oliver, Rowe, Yeats, Lawal, Allan, Nesbitt.

Henderson celebrates his second headed goal against Alloa Athletic

Alloa: Hogarth, Graham, Sammon, Miller, Church, MacIver, Robertson, Strachan, Scougall, Doyle, Stanger.

Subs: Clark, Durnan, Devine, King, O’Donnell, Cawley, Coulson, Rankin, Buchanan.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.