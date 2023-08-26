Alloa Athletic 1-4 Falkirk: Bairns put on a show for the live television cameras

The Bairns support, and those watching on BBC Alba, were treated to another excellent attacking display from John McGlynn’s men.

The visitors started on top, putting pressure on the Wasps’ backline. Callumn Morrison saw an effort well blocked a corner kick while Alfredo Agyeman forced ex-Falkirk stopper PJ Morrison into a decent stop.

Up the other end, Quinn Coulson beat his man out wide and had a shot at goal blocked by Coll Donaldson as in what turned out to be an electric opening period.

26-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. ALLOA. Indodrill Stadium. Alloa Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 4. SPFL cinch League One.:.

On the half hour mark, Coulson once again did well out wide to cross into the box and Wasps legend Stefan Scoguall was left free in the box.

Luckily for Falkirk the midfielder saw his header well saved by Sam Long, who did well to divert the ball from the danger area.

Two minutes later the visitors took the lead through Calvin Miller. The attacker was in the right place at the right time to fire home at the back post after Morrison showed his quality - feeding the ball across the box under pressure.

Then just before the half-time whistle, Falkirk doubled their advantage with Morrison once again the architect for his side.

This time around, his deep cross to the back post was fed back across the box by Brad Spencer, leaving Agyeman with an open goal to tap home from a few yards out.

In the second half, Falkirk once again started on top. Tom Lang saw a lopping header just miss the target from a free kick while Liam Henderson had an effort inside the box saved by PJ Morrison.

Miller then missed a sitter to score his second goal of the match when he was sent through one-on-one after a defensive mishap from the hosts. He could only hit the post with just the goalkeeper to beat.

The Bairns did eventually get the third goal their performance deserved when Ross MacIver netted against his old club in the 65th minutes to add to his stunning start at Falkirk.

He was also played in one-on-one with PJ Morrison, with the striker lifting the ball over the goalkeeper with aplomb.

Alloa grabbed a consolation goal in the 86th minute when substitute Bradley Rodden took advantage of poor marking at the back to slot home across the goal.

The Bairns then went on to seal the three points through their own substitute Ola Lawal, who weaved through the Alloa defence and drilled home into the bottom corner to seal another league win.

Teams

Alloa Athletic: Morrison, Taggart, Devine, Debayo, Neill, Scougall, Hetherington, Roberts, Steven, Sammon, Coulson.

Subs: Ogayi, Graham, Deveney, Rodden (86’), Rankin, McKay, Buchanan, Cannon, Cawley.

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Donaldson, Lang, McCann, Spencer, Henderson, Miller (32’), Agyeman (45’), Morrison, MacIver (65’).