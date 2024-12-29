Alloa Athletic 1-3 Stenhousemuir: Warriors back to winning ways and up to second in League One

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)
Stenhousemuir rounded off a historic 2024 with a return to winning ways in William Hill League One on Saturday at the Recs.

Gary Naysmith’s side bounced back from two successive defeats to beat the Wasps 3-1 thanks to goals from Aaron Steele, Mikey Anderson and Corey O’Donnell with Conor Sammon scoring for the hosts.

"It was thoroughly deserved,” delighted boss Naysmith told Warriors TV. "We were the better team in the first half.

"We should have more than two goals up when Alloa scored. There was a little mistake from us and they gambled from that stage and had four attacking players up front.

“They had us on the back foot for five/ten minutes. But when you gamble that much it gave us the chance to pick them off and score a goal. Matty (Yates) sent a great wee ball through and it was a great finish from Corey (O’Donnell).

“It was no more than what we deserved. Apart from ten minutes we played really well. The players were back at it; they were hungry and winning first balls, second balls and our energy was really good.

“We played a different formation today and the guys picked it up really well. I am delighted for the players, the staff, the fans and the club.

“I think that is actually my first win against Alloa as a manager. They seem to be a bit of a bogey team for me so it was nice to get the victory.

“Alloa are a good team but they didn’t really bother us too much. We have played well against them previously but been beaten in both games.”

Stenhousemuir now host Annan Athletic at Ochilview on Saturday, January 4.

