Alloa Athletic 1-2 Falkirk: Rumarn Burrell header seals Bairns spot in the Scottish Cup fifth round

The opening exchanges of the match saw the Bairns have a flurry of early chances, with Gary Oliver finding the back of the net within the opening minute, only for his effort to be subsequently ruled offside by the linesman.

Kai Kennedy also had an effort at goal one-on-one well saved by fellow Rangers loanee Jay Hogarth in the Wasps net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it would be Brian Rice’s side who went on to take control of the match.

Rumarn Burrell is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after putting his side 2-1 up against Alloa Athletic (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Ex-Falkirk striker Conor Sammon forced PJ Morrison into an excellent stop in the 11th minute when his half-volley caused problems for the shot-stopper.

And nine minutes later, Alloa took the lead through the impressive Luke Donnelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He found himself in the right place at the right time to slot home from a few yards out after Ross MacIver’s shot was parried by Morrison into the six-yard box.

The Bairns just couldn’t get going in the first half, and the Wasps looked well in control of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk centre-half Brad McKay celebrates making it 1-1 just before the break against Alloa Athletic

It was nearly disaster for the visitors in the 40th minute when MacIver was gifted a one-on-one with Morrison after slack defending at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Motherwell man was denied by strong save by Morrison, who spared his backline’s blushes.

Then with just moments before the break, Falkirk grabbed a crucial equaliser to bring them into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon McCann’s excellent delivery from the left-hand side was headed home by centre-back Brad McKay to level the tie.

Rumarn Burrell's header flies into the far corner of the net to put Falkirk 2-1 up against Alloa Athletic

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, despite grabbing a goal back, Falkirk still didn’t look up to much.

On the hour mark, Donnelly could have sent his side into the lead but he took too long on the ball in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the same phase of play, MacIver also had a shot blocked off the line by Bairns captain Stephen McGinn.

The tie looked like it was getting away from the away side, but the introduction of Rumarn Burrell proved crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travelling Falkirk support enjoy the moment at full time after the 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic

He rose highest in the box in the 76th minute to put Falkirk into the lead, latching onto Callumn Morrison’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison in net made another key save with five minutes to go, denying an acrobatic effort from Sammon, but the Bairns held out.

Falkirk weren’t at their best but they managed to navigate a tough cup tie and will now reap the rewards of a place in the fifth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw takes place on Sunday at 6pm.

Teams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alloa Athletic: Jay Hogarth, Scott Taggart, Daniel Church, George Stranger, Luke Strachan, Kevin Cawley, Jon Robertson, Stefan Scougall, Luke Donnelly, Ross MacIver, Conor Sammon.

Subs: Scott Gallagher, Andy Graham, Mark Durnan, Adam King, Bradley Rodden, Murray Miller, Cameron O’Donnell, Luke Rankin, Quinn Coulson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk: PJ Morrison, Blaine Rowe, Brad McKay, Sean Mackie, Leon McCann, Liam Henderson, Stephen McGinn, Aidan Nesbitt, Kai Kennedy, Calllumn Morrison, Gary Oliver.