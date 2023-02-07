Alloa Athletic 1-1 Falkirk: Last-gasp penalty denies Bairns three points

The Bairns managed to get themselves ahead with seven minutes to go when substitute Gary Oliver blasted home in the box from a set-piece, but John McGlynn’s side couldn’t hold onto their slender lead.

Brad McKay was penalised for handball in the box by referee Calum Scott in the 95th minute, with Scott Taggart netting from the spot to seal a point for the Wasps.

Bairns boss McGlynn admitted his side didn’t deserve to win the match.

Gary Oliver came off the bench to score for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He said: “Overall, did we really deserve to win the game? Probably not in all honesty. But we managed to get ourselves 1-0 up late on and it is really frustrating to lose a penalty in the last minute.

“It was a cheap, cheap penalty and we had the win in the bag. Being honest and assessing the whole 90 minutes – I don’t think Alloa deserved to lose the game.

“We have to take it on the chin and move on. Against Kelty at the weekend we won it late on and we gave an opportunity to the lads that came on tonight.