Alloa Athletic 1-1 Falkirk: Last-gasp penalty denies Bairns three points
Falkirk couldn’t narrow the gap at the top of League 1 table on Tuesday night, drawing 1-1 with Alloa Athletic after conceding a stoppage-time penalty.
The Bairns managed to get themselves ahead with seven minutes to go when substitute Gary Oliver blasted home in the box from a set-piece, but John McGlynn’s side couldn’t hold onto their slender lead.
Brad McKay was penalised for handball in the box by referee Calum Scott in the 95th minute, with Scott Taggart netting from the spot to seal a point for the Wasps.
Bairns boss McGlynn admitted his side didn’t deserve to win the match.
He said: “Overall, did we really deserve to win the game? Probably not in all honesty. But we managed to get ourselves 1-0 up late on and it is really frustrating to lose a penalty in the last minute.
“It was a cheap, cheap penalty and we had the win in the bag. Being honest and assessing the whole 90 minutes – I don’t think Alloa deserved to lose the game.
“We have to take it on the chin and move on. Against Kelty at the weekend we won it late on and we gave an opportunity to the lads that came on tonight.
“I am not suggesting it was down to that tonight in terms of our poor performance. We didn’t pass the ball in midfield well enough and we didn’t pass the ball at the back well enough. The ball was turned over too cheaply and we didn’t control the game.”