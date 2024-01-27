Alloa Athletic 0-5 Falkirk: Five-star Bairns extend lead at top of League One table to 11 points

27-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. ALLOA. Indodrill Stadium. Alloa Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 22. SPFL cinch League One.:.

The Bairns came into the Indodrill trip on the back of a 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose and a 2-2 draw at Edinburgh City on League One duty – but they surged back to form, defeating the Wasps 5-0 to move 11 points clear at the summit.

"We were looking for a reaction,” McGlynn said post-match. “First-half the game was nip and tuck. Alloa (Athletic) put a hell of a lot into that first half. But we had good opportunities and Callumn Morrison has done well when his chance had come to score.

"We were professional in how we went about things but we went in at just 1-0. Tom Lang should have scored a header.

“Calvin Miller stuck the second away and the goals kept coming. Five different goalscorers and a clean sheet makes a statement. Everyone was probably getting a little bit nervy after the Edinburgh result (2-2 draw in the league) and the Bonnyrigg result (2-1 defeat in the Scottish Cup).

“Everyone involved wanted to make a statement today just to reassure everyone. Alloa were in good form and they ran Motherwell close last weekend in their Scottish Cup game. But we were a good bit ahead of them throughout the 90 minutes.”

The goals on the day came from five different scorers, with starters Callumn Morrison, Calvin Miller, Liam Henderson all netting before substitutes Ryan Shanley and debutant Dylan Tait rounded off the rout.

And McGlynn also hailed the options he has available to him off the bench with Gary Oliver, Ethan Ross and Alfredo Agyeman also coming on in the second half.

He added: “Myself and Paul (Smith) are so lucky to be in a position that we can make five substitutes of that quality going onto the park. It is amazing to have that strength in depth on the bench. It was a top performance and the substitutes bring a real freshness.