Allan Moore left mad at 'farcical' goal as Camelon Juniors lose opener
The Mariners failed to win promotion last term and were hoping to get off to a winning start in this season’s East of Scotland first division, but they lost a sloppy second half goal to the Oriam hosts.
“We probably controlled 70 per cent of the match but once again it is mistakes that have us a game,” Moore told club media. “We were hoping to get off to a good start.
"If you look at the goal we lost, it was farcical. Two players collide into each other and it is a breakaway goal.
"We did create numerous chances up the other end and you are hoping in the next game you take at least some of them.
"It sounds simple but goals win you games. We are not putting chances away and we are conceding cheap chances.
"Other teams capitalise on our mistakes and we aren’t doing that to the teams we are playing.”Performance-wise, we actually played some really nice football and dominated the game but if you don’t win then that means nothing.
"We’ll work on our finishing this week at training and take that into this weekend.
"We have to learn that we need to dominate in both boxes too.”
Next up for Camelon – who welcomed recent loan signing Dean Aitken from Stenny into their starting 11 against the students – is a home match against Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts on Saturday afternoon.