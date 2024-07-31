Allan Moore left mad at 'farcical' goal as Camelon Juniors lose opener

Camelon Juniors manager Allan Moore (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore branded the goal lost in his side’s opening day 1-0 defeat at Heriot-Watt University “farcical” and another example of mistakes coming back to haunt them.

The Mariners failed to win promotion last term and were hoping to get off to a winning start in this season’s East of Scotland first division, but they lost a sloppy second half goal to the Oriam hosts.

“We probably controlled 70 per cent of the match but once again it is mistakes that have us a game,” Moore told club media. “We were hoping to get off to a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you look at the goal we lost, it was farcical. Two players collide into each other and it is a breakaway goal.

"We did create numerous chances up the other end and you are hoping in the next game you take at least some of them.

"It sounds simple but goals win you games. We are not putting chances away and we are conceding cheap chances.

"Other teams capitalise on our mistakes and we aren’t doing that to the teams we are playing.”Performance-wise, we actually played some really nice football and dominated the game but if you don’t win then that means nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll work on our finishing this week at training and take that into this weekend.

"We have to learn that we need to dominate in both boxes too.”