Allan Moore in shock Mariners' departure as Camelon Juniors confirm exit

Allan Moore has left Camelon Juniors (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore has left the club despite opening up an eight-point gap at the top of the East of Scotland First Division in what has been a broadly positive first full season with the Mariners.

The former Stirling Albion and Greenock Morton manager joined the The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium side 12 months ago following the departure of then-boss Gordon Wylde.

But he has now exited along with assistant boss Scott Woodhouse following Saturday’s 6-3 win in the East of Scotland League Cup against Edinburgh South.

A Camelon spokesperson confirmed: “The club would like to announce the departure of Allan Moore and Scott Woodhouse from our club.

“We extend our gratitude to Allan and Scott for their efforts and contributions to the club. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the future and remain committed to achieving our goals.”

Striker Scott Sinclair scored four of the Mariners’ goals on Saturday to seal progression from the second round with James Finlay and recent signing Ross Kavanagh – who joined from top flight Sauchie Juniors – also on target as they came from two goals down.

"We got there in the end,” ex-boss Moore told club media: “I was a little bit disappointed in the first half performance. But we didn’t panic at half-time.

"We went to three at the back after losing two goals going into half-time. I brought on Scott (Sinclair) who I did want to rest but we know what he can do.”