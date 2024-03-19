Allan Moore: Ex-Stirling Albion, Greenock Morton and Arbroath boss is named Camelon Juniors' new manager
Camelon Juniors have confirmed the appointment of former Stirling Albion, Greenock Morton and Arbroath boss Allan Moore as the club’s new manager.
The 59-year-old, who made over 400 senior appearances as a player across Scotland’s top four leagues, replaces Gordon Wylde at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium after he parted company with the Mariners last weekend.
Wylde and assistant coach Martin Mooney departed after a 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals St Andrews United, but the side still in second spot in the East of Scotland First Division, and are only four points behind league leaders Dunipace.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “Camelon Juniors FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Allan Moore as our new first team manager.
"With an impressive football pedigree as a player at clubs including St Johnstone, Hearts, and Dunfermline, to name a few, he brings a wealth of experience to the club.”
Moore will be joined in the dugout by ex-Whitburn assistant manager Scott Woodhouse with the Mariners facing Newburgh Juniors this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in a King Cup third round clash.
Camelon’s director of football, Steven Allison, added: “It’s been a hectic last couple of days. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get Allan and Scott on board.
"I’m really excited by the appointment and I am really looking forward to working with them both in this next chapter.
"They need everyone’s support so let’s all get right behind them.”
The Mariners currently sit second in the second tier table, having collected 44 points from their 22 outings so far. They are one point ahead of Newtongrange Star in third spot, who have played a game more.
St Andrews United, who beat them last time out, are only two points behind with three games in hand, with three automatic promotion spots up for grabs into the Premier Division.
Camelon return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Heriot-Watt University.