Allan Moore: Ex-Stirling Albion, Greenock Morton and Arbroath boss is named Camelon Juniors' new manager

Allan Moore was also interim manager at Clyde after the departure of Danny Lennon back in 2022 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors have confirmed the appointment of former Stirling Albion, Greenock Morton and Arbroath boss Allan Moore as the club’s new manager.

The 59-year-old, who made over 400 senior appearances as a player across Scotland’s top four leagues, replaces Gordon Wylde at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium after he parted company with the Mariners last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wylde and assistant coach Martin Mooney departed after a 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals St Andrews United, but the side still in second spot in the East of Scotland First Division, and are only four points behind league leaders Dunipace.

Allan Moore, here playing for Airdrie in 2000, made over 400 senior appearances as a player (Photo: Colin Templeton)

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Camelon Juniors FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Allan Moore as our new first team manager.

"With an impressive football pedigree as a player at clubs including St Johnstone, Hearts, and Dunfermline, to name a few, he brings a wealth of experience to the club.”

Moore will be joined in the dugout by ex-Whitburn assistant manager Scott Woodhouse with the Mariners facing Newburgh Juniors this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in a King Cup third round clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camelon’s director of football, Steven Allison, added: “It’s been a hectic last couple of days. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get Allan and Scott on board.

"I’m really excited by the appointment and I am really looking forward to working with them both in this next chapter.

"They need everyone’s support so let’s all get right behind them.”

The Mariners currently sit second in the second tier table, having collected 44 points from their 22 outings so far. They are one point ahead of Newtongrange Star in third spot, who have played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Andrews United, who beat them last time out, are only two points behind with three games in hand, with three automatic promotion spots up for grabs into the Premier Division.