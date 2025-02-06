Allan Fraser appointed Falkirk's new chief scout as recruitment guru returns from Premier League high-flyers

Allan Fraser (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Allan Fraser has returned to Falkirk as the club’s new chief scout after a successful spell with English Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest.

The veteran recruitment guru, who previously led the Bairns’ scouting network before heading down south, now returns to his hometown team to work closely with John McGlynn and Paul Smith.

Fraser – who has worked with Watford, Huddersfield then Southampton and Derby County – departed Falkirk back in 2022 for a coveted role working alongside ex-Rangers Sporting Director and long-term colleague Ross Wilso n.

And manager McGlynn believes that Fraser will be “instrumental” going forward with the ambitious Bairns a much more appealing prospect than they were previously as a downward-facing League One outfit.

“Allan is no stranger to Falkirk, he was here when myself and Paul came into the club, and was doing a great job down in England watching a lot of under-21 matches,” McGlynn explained.

"He went to Nottingham Forrest when Ross Wilson made the move there as he was made an offer he couldn’t turn down.

“We’re very fortunate to have Allan back at the football club now, he’s a very experienced scout who has been working in the game for a great number of years, and he has a great eye for a player.

"We’ve worked together previously, and I can see him being invaluable with the work he puts in and the miles that he covers looking for players.

“It’s an exciting time to be at the football club, and with things still in the balance we have to look at the possibility of being a Premiership team and look in that direction.

"We are in a much better position now than when Allan was last at the club, when he was going down to England previously, we were unfortunately not an attractive proposition as a League One club.

"We’re a more appealing prospect in the Championship and would certainly be a very desirable destination in the Premiership.

“Recruitment is a work in progress that comes to fruition in the transfer windows, but it’s a continuation throughout the whole year, even the window just finished had its own twists and turns.

"It’s great to have Allan on board, and we look forward to working with him on the recruitment side of things, he’s going to be instrumental in our recruitment going forward.”

Speaking on his return to his local club, Fraser hailed the club’s recent upturn, adding: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Falkirk.

"This is a club I know well and care deeply about, and the progress over the last couple of years has been fantastic to see.

"Recruitment is such an important part of any club’s success, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in ensuring we continue to strengthen in the right areas.

"I also know John and Paul well from working with them previously, and that familiarity will be a huge benefit as we look to bring in the right players.

"There’s a real ambition here, and I’m excited to be involved in what is to come.”