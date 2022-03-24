'All three teams have hard games coming up' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd assesses East of Scotland Premier Division title run-in

Top scorer Mark Stowe will likely be a key man for Linlithgow Rose in title run-in

A three-pronged battle for the title now has leaders Penicuik on 63 points with seven games left, Linlithgow second – also with seven matches remaining – and Tranent Juniors in third with 62 points and eight fixtures to play.

After their incredible recent run of 21 consecutive victories, Linlithgow have stuttered with three league and cup defeats out of their last four fixtures, the latest being a 3-1 home loss to Sauchie in the South Region Challenge Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

“We’ve had a couple of defeats, we’re a young side and it can knock their confidence,” Rose boss Gordon Herd said.

“And we’re at the business end of the season as well so a game at Hill of Beath – who are fighting relegation – is always going to be a tough ask.

"We’re probably going to get knocks in the last six, seven, eight games and I think the championship will be decided upon who handles it.

"Penicuik were beaten up at Jeanfield on Wednesday night so I think there are still a few twists and turns to come.

"We are still to play Penicuik once and Tranent twice. All three teams have hard games coming up.