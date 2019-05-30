All change in revamp for East of Scotland League

PlTeamPlWDLFAGDPts1Penicuik Athletic242031921577632Hill of Beath Hawthorn242022991782623Musselburgh Athletic241734743143544Newtongrange Star241455793247475Dunbar United241347623428436Leith Athletic24104104151-10347Coldstream *241031156515308Easthouses Lily MW2491144167-26289Oakley United2465133450-162310Arniston Rangers2472153471-372311Peebles Rovers2464144073-332212Hawick Royal Albert2441192186-651313Tweedmouth Rangers24112220115-954

After an entertaining season in the revamped East of Scotland set up last year it is once again going to be all change next season.

The three conferences A-C that made up the league last season have been disbanded, with the top five from Conference A, top six from Conference B and top five from Conference C, making up the new 16-team Premier League.

The remaining sides from the conferences and Glenrothes who switched from the Juniors - will make up the First Division with two seeded conferences of 12.

The season will begin on July 27 with reigning champions Bonnyrigg Rose once again looking to gain promotion to the Lowland League after they were denied due to their application for a SFA licence being refused.

This was because they did not have floodlights in place and therefore did not meet the 2019 criteria.

Camelon were also refused a licence on grounds of floodlights, but the club have stressed they won’t be dwelling on it and will reapply next season.

Despite the off-field setback it was an impressive season for the Mariners, winning the Alex Jack Cup and South of Scotland Shield and earning them a place in next season’s Scottish Cup.

They also secured a fourth-placed finish in Conference C and qualification to the new Premier League.

It was also a successful season for Bo’ness United who finished second behind Bonnyrigg Rose in Conference B and won the League Cup after beating Musselburgh.

The new Premier League bares a striking resemblance to the old East Superleague in the juniors, with 11 of the 16 teams that finished in the final East Superleague in 2017-18, now in the EOS top flight.

Blackburn United, Crossgates Primrose, Dunbar United, Musselburgh Athletic and Tranent make up the rest of the Premier.

Below that the First Division comprises of two conferences on equal footing, with a play-off at the end of the season next May between the two Conference winners determining the overall winner.

Dunipace, who finished 12th in Conference B last season, will be in First Division Conference A.

If required, a two-legged promotion play-off will take place on 23 and 30 May 2020 between the runners-up in each Conference for a place in the Premier Division.