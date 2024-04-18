Alfredo Agyeman on super sub role and the impact of full-time football at 'brilliant' Falkirk so far

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfredo Agyeman says full-time football at Falkirk has helped him improve “so much” heading into the final three matches of the League One campaign.

The Ghanaian, 24, made the move to the Bairns last summer after starring for part-time Kelty Hearts – and he has impressed in his Bairns’ outings so far.

Of late, the tricky winger has had to make do with a super sub role, having played 30 times this league season but only 12 of them being starts. And of those starts, ten of them came during the opening 12 matches of the season.

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates after scoring during Falkirk's 5-1 win over Cove Rangers (Photo: Michael Gillen)

But that okay with Agyeman, who says his only worry at the moment is helping the team and pushing on the likes of Callumn Morrison and Calvin Miller – who have both enjoyed incredible campaigns.

“I want to help the team as much as possible,” he said. “That is the main goal for me. I want to add goals and assists to the team and if I can do that when I come off the bench then great.

“I managed to score against Cove (Rangers) and I could have won a penalty against Hamilton in the last game.

“It is difficult for me because we have such a good team with good players in my area. The competition is healthy and I enjoy it – I do my best in training to improve.

Alfredo Agyeman calls for a penalty after being hauled down during Falkirk's 2-0 win at Hamilton Accies (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“You have to understand that the players in front of you are doing so well and flying, you have to understand that. The gaffer (John McGlynn) knows what is he doing.

“When I get an opportunity, I have to make sure that I take it and I think I have been doing that.”

Agyeman believes that turning full-time last summer has helped him improve his game tenfold under boss John McGlynn, and he was full of praise for his team-mates too.

“I’ve improved so much in terms of just becoming a full-time footballer,” he added. “I have learned so much and having so much contact with the football is brilliant for me.

“The difference between full-time and part-time is massive and I have realised that and got into a good place now. The gaffer has improved me so much.

“Being at Falkirk has been amazing so far and I am proud of how I have done so far. The fact that I get to train everyday with this team is amazing.

“The standards we set are so high and it makes you want to improve further and learn more. It makes you think differently as a player on the pitch.”

Agyeman added: “The fans have been a second strength for us this season and it is always exciting to score or pull off a skill in front of a big crowd. It has been a brilliant year.

“The moment we are in just now, having won a league, is the stuff you will look back on in years to come and the next thing is to go unbeaten.