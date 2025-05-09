Alex Totten on presenting Falkirk with the Scottish Championship trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Totten says presenting Falkirk’s current crop with the Scottish Championship trophy is “something he will never forget”.

The Bairns legend – who turned out as a player, manager and commercial director at Falkirk before becoming a lifetime ambassador – brought out the second-tier trophy alongside the SPFL’s chief executive officer Neil Doncaster after the 3-1 win over Hamilton Accies secured the title and Scottish Premiership promotion.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “Walking out with the trophy, it brought back so many memories from yesteryear. It is something I will never forget. The atmosphere under the floodlights and for what it means to the club to be back in the top division. I can remember watching Falkirk lift the Scottish Cup when I was ten as a Bairn and to be asked to bring the trophy out as ‘Mr Falkirk’ is special.

"The club have been so generous with what they did for me in terms of being an ambassador and even having a lounge named after myself. It is quite hard to put into words what the club means to me.”

Alex Totten and SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster bring out the Scottish Championship trophy (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk are now looking forward to being back in the top flight for the first time in 15 years, and Dennyloanhead-born Totten reckons that the club will be able to handle the step up thanks to being in the hands of experienced boss John McGlynn.

He recently picked up the PFA Scotland manager of the year prize for the second year running after guiding the Bairns to another SPFL title success.

"I was so pleased to see John win the manager of the year award,” Totten said. “He really is a massive asset to Falkirk. Everything has fallen into place now and you can see the impact that he and his team have had since joining the club. Everyone connected with the club deserves credit but the way he sets up the team, and his eye for a player is really quite something. It is a good time to be a Falkirk Bairn again.

"A manager is judged on who you sign and John’s record speaks for itself. Bringing in Scott Arfield was the icing on the cake. He is the ultimate professional. Guys like Brad Spencer too, Coll Donaldson, these guys really have got the right mindset and have brought something to Falkirk that you can’t buy.

“I’m looking forward to next season already.”