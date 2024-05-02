Alex Totten: Falkirk has its football club back again thanks to 'brilliant' boss John McGlynn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns legend – a lifetime ambassador for the club and patron of the Falkirk Foundation, not to mention being an ardent supporter – believes fellow fans have finally been treated to the style of football that everyone wants to see on the park.

“I’ve been supporting Falkirk since I was around nine years old and this has genuinely been one of the best seasons ever,” said the 78-year-old.

“When I was a wee boy and I went to all the games, my big hero on the Hope Street terrace was Alex Parker.

“All the credit goes to John McGlynn, the coaching team and, of course, the players for what they done this season.

“They deserve all the credit in the world. Some of the performances this season have simply been outstanding. The results have, of course, been outstanding but it isn’t just that – the team have played in a certain way and stuck to it.

“To score so many goals and to concede so few is an achievement to be proud of and it is no surprise really that the team are still unbeaten at this point. It really has been fantastic.

“As a fan, you go along hoping for a win every week, but what you really look for is a performance and a real bit of effort and desire.

“We’ve certainly been treated to that this season.

“To have gone so long without a league defeat really is quite something and it is unlikely to be repeated again. That takes some doing.”

Totten, tagged Mr Falkirk, left his day-to-day job in the club’s commercial department back in 2021 after six decades on the pitch, in the dugout and the office – including 28 years of dedicated service to the Bairns.

And he is now looking forward to being able to watch the team play Scottish Championship football again, now simply as a fan.

“It has been a long five years in this league. Thank goodness we are going back into the championship now,” he added.

“It is richly deserved and clearly needed for the club to progress again and there is still work to do.

“You see the crowds Falkirk get. The town certainly has its club back again.