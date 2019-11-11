Albion Rovers 2 Stenhousemuir 1: Lanarkshire teams do the double on Falkirk district sides

Like neighbours Falkirk Stenhousemuir went down to a Monklands team on Saturday, losing in Coatbridge to Kevin Harper’s Albion Rovers.

The Warriors came into the game looking to bounce back after three defeats on the trot. The visitors started the game on the front foot but after a goal against the run of play for Albion Rovers it was looking like another one of those days for Davie Irons and Kevin McGoldrick.

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

Mark McGuigan got an equaliser in the 34th minute before Giuliano Morena went on to put The Wee Rovers back in front just four minutes later and handed The Warriors a fourth straight defeat.

David Hopkirk nearly got Stenny off to the perfect start as he had a low driven shot saved by Ryan Goodfellow.

The visitors looked the better side in the opening stages of the game. Willie Gibson blasted the ball across goal but Hopkirk couldn’t get on the end of the sizzling cross.

Gibson whipped the ball in the box for Hopkirk again but the striker couldn’t get anything on the cross and it went out for a goal kick to Albion Rovers.

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

A scramble in the box led to Euan East getting a shot away, the crowd thought it was in but Graeme Smith had other ideas and dived to his sides rescue.

It was East who broke the deadlock for the home side. The midfielder took a throw in to Scott Roberts who then played it off for East, his first time strike beat the keeper and gave the home side the lead 25 minutes into the match.

East found himself with time and space in the box, he laid it off for Daniel Scally who did a lovely turn to lose his man but Smith was there with a Terrific diving save to prevent the ball from creeping into the keepers bottom right corner.

Things began to look good for Stenny when McGuigan grabbed the equaliser. A loose ball in the box, teed up nicely for the striker to blast it past Goodfellow and into the net.

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

The Wee Rovers took the lead once again through a free kick. Scott Roberts whipped the free kick into the box, the danger wasn’t dealt with and Giuliano Morena fired it in from close range to put his side back in the lead.

Stenny looked for an immediate response. Gibson put a good ball into the box, McGuigan and Hopkirk were lingering at the back post but Bryan Wharton was there to clear the ball away.

After an encouraging first half performance, Davie Irons will be frustrated at the lack of chances that were created in the second 45.

Declan Bryne found himself through on goal, one on one with the keeper but Smith came to the rescue once again as he dived in at the feet of Bryne to win the ball.

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

Bryne found himself through on goal again, this time he got his shot away early but it sailed over the crossbar.

Substitute Kieran Anderson had the last chance to rescue a point for The Warriors, his chipped effort was cleared off the line in the dying moments of the game.

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir. Pictures: Alan Murray