Airdrie 1 Falkirk 1: Fans Views

Here's what you had to say after the Bairns and the Diamonds shared the spoils in the final SPFL League One game of 2019.

Jamie Douglas: "Every point counts at this stage. We have them to much respect and space to play in. That was two points dropped. And I’m not even going to go into the refs performance."

Scott Gardner: "Another disgraceful official cost us more points - when will we receive a decision for us? Thought we were average at best though to be honest but probably edged another tight game that I felt lacked in quality for both teams."

John Fairley: "Yet another game spoiled by poor refereeing decisions and inconsistent use of yellow cards."

Munroe Christie: "Second half big improvement on a dire 1st half. Millar, McManus (again) and Mutch deserve plaudits. Bottom line is we wont win the league with this squad, irrespective of the management set up."

@davebuglass43: "Wrong shape first half, no width even with wing backs. Much better 4-4-2 when Toshney off and McLean and Connolly wide.. looked like only winner after that..."

Stewart Baillie: "One step forward two back & repeat, story of the season so far. Unless a better quality of player is recruited in January this squad won’t be champions!"

Stuart Gillies: "Durnan looked like he'd never played football before. First half was very poor. Second half we were the better side when we went to 4-4-2 but didnt create enough."

David Gibb: "The fact Airdrie looked far more dangerous going forward says it all. Falkirk just looked utter horse shampoo until we were forced into the 4-4-2.........there's been no difference."

Alisdair Wilson: "Have to agree average at best both central defenders were horrendous."

lan Bennie: "Do worry that that we cannot seem to dominate games. Certain players are not good enough to play for FFC. Only good news we are still in the hunt."

Ryan Laird: "Falkirk first game of the decade was against Celtic at parkhead in the spl game finished 1-1. Last game of the decade Airdrie away in league one game finished 1-1. How far have we fallen."

William Anderson: "Considering injuries and suspensions, probably a decent point."

@da_gammon: "McKinnon & Hartley standard cliches. End of the the day, no three points and thirrd in the league....."

William Laing: "Bad point. Didn't dominate."

William Milne Morrison: "Bring Yogi Back and stop all this shampoo ....sorry....COYB."

Keith Kleinman: "Two points dropped again need to kill the game off more fight needed."

Ryan Hay: "Anything other than three points is bad !!"

Grant Simpson: "What's the point?"

Ross Habberfield: "A shampoo point nothing else."

