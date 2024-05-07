Aidan Nesbitt revels in 'best day of career so far' after helping Falkirk clinch unbeaten run

04-05-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 36. SPFL cinch League One. Trophy Day.

The midfielder, 27, scored a crucial goal last Saturday against Alloa Athletic to kickstart his side’s comeback to seal the unbeaten run – and he has been a key part of the team this term, scoring 12 times while also grabbing nine assists.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s magnificent, it really is. I’ve been here for three years now and we as a club have been through a lot in that time. To go from where we were to where we are now is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We did it the hard way going 2-0 down but I suppose it’s good to make it exciting and we’re delighted to have got it over the line.

04-05-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 36. SPFL cinch League One. Trophy Day.

“It’s up there as one of if not the best day of my career so far. It was great having all my family here with my wee niece, it’s great for everyone involved in the club and the new board – even the players and the gaffer. We’ve loved every minute of it.

“It’s moments like this that get you through the harder times in your career, too. Even before I’d come to Falkirk I’d had a difficult year at Morton and I came to Falkirk to go and win the league. Three years later we’ve gone and done it.

"The infamous Q&A night actually popped up on my social media this morning and it was a reminder of the difference between then when I first joined and now. I feel like I am really part of this club now and that I belong here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started his career in Celtic’s youth set-up, coming through the Parkhead ranks, Nesbitt says he is lucky to have also have seen two unbeaten campaigns up close and personal.

“It’s the stuff that dreams are made of. My heroes did it when I was a teenager, when Celtic won their first treble under Brendan Rodgers,” he added. “I’ll not compare the two – but it feels amazing to have gone and matched what they did in the league. It’s phenomenal to feel what they did at that time.