Aidan Nesbitt on 'being back to his best' and Falkirk goal aim after scoring Queen's Park winner

Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt reckons he is ‘back to his best’ after scoring his first goal of the William Hill Championship campaign last Friday night.

The attacker, 27, secured the three points for the table-toppers during the 1-0 over Queen’s Park to send the Bairns six points clear at the summit.

And after savouring a matchwinner at the national stadium – his first goal at Hampden for nine years since netting a brace for Celtic in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final win over Rangers – Nesbitt is hoping to find the net more often.

He told the Falkirk Herald: "If I could finish with a similar amount of league goals (12) to last season then I would be delighted. I want to score goals.

“I should have actually have scored before I did but I couldn’t get the ball out of my feet and I took a poor touch.

“When the ball feel to me in the box second time around, I couldn’t remember the moment – it was one of them that you just knew was in straight away.

“Finding myself injured at the start of the season, it has taken me a wee while to get up to speed.

“I have played seven or eight games now in a row and I feel like I am back playing well again.

“The first few games back, the adrenaline kicks us to get you through, but I wasn’t as sharp after a couple of games but I am there now.”

On the victory, Nesbitt admits the game should have been out of sight, with Falkirk guilty of passing up a handful of great opportunities.

“It could have been three or four at half time,” he added. “The goalkeeper has made a couple of good saves. We’ve had a couple of bad misses too.

“The second half was much the same – we had a good couple of chances and we should have buried the game.

“It was one of them, it then turns into one of them where you think ‘could they sneak it at the end’ but Nicky (Hogarth) has played his part.

“It was only 1-0 but it was a really good performance. It is like muscle memory playing in this team. It is so easy to play in my position.

"We don’t lose many games, and when we have we have bounced back.

“And that is what we needed to tonight. It is so important to bounce back.”