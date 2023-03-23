The ex-Celtic youth ace joined the Bairns back in June 2021 and has made 56 appearances so far in his time at the club – scoring eight times and grabbing 15 assists.

Manager John McGlynn said of the deal: “Aidan’s been a big bonus this season for myself and Paul and his teammates. He’s been excellent throughout the season and it’s important that we have players who want to stay here and want to continue on the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted that Aidan wants to stay. He’s enjoying his football this season and I love his energy, I love his enthusiasm, I love his attitude.

Aidan Nesbitt celebrates scoring against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"He’s a worker and he’s got great ability, he sees things and he makes runs. We’re delighted to have him and I look forward to working more with him.”

Nesbitt has been a key player for the Bairns this season, and has registered 11 assists so far this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has also netted a handful of crucial goals, including the a winning header against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup, and a double in a 2-1 League One win over Montrose.