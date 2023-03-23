News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
6 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Aidan Nesbitt: Midfielder signs new two-year deal with Falkirk

Aidan Nesbitt has signed a new two-year deal with Falkirk, keeping him at the club until 2025.

By Ben Kearney
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:24 GMT

The ex-Celtic youth ace joined the Bairns back in June 2021 and has made 56 appearances so far in his time at the club – scoring eight times and grabbing 15 assists.

Manager John McGlynn said of the deal: “Aidan’s been a big bonus this season for myself and Paul and his teammates. He’s been excellent throughout the season and it’s important that we have players who want to stay here and want to continue on the journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m delighted that Aidan wants to stay. He’s enjoying his football this season and I love his energy, I love his enthusiasm, I love his attitude.

Aidan Nesbitt celebrates scoring against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Aidan Nesbitt celebrates scoring against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Aidan Nesbitt celebrates scoring against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

"He’s a worker and he’s got great ability, he sees things and he makes runs. We’re delighted to have him and I look forward to working more with him.”

Nesbitt has been a key player for the Bairns this season, and has registered 11 assists so far this campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder has also netted a handful of crucial goals, including the a winning header against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup, and a double in a 2-1 League One win over Montrose.

Nesbitt's looping header against Hibs finds the top corner
Nesbitt's looping header against Hibs finds the top corner
Nesbitt's looping header against Hibs finds the top corner
John McGlynnFalkirkBairnsHibsLeague OneMontrose