Aidan Nesbitt: Falkirk is a 'different club' now compared to when I first joined back in 2021

Aidan Nesbitt believes Falkirk is a n ow a “different club” to the one he first joined back in the summer of 2021 – with the Bairns at that point in time still reeling from the previous campaign’s complete capitulation, which saw the side finish fifth in League 1 after a six game winless run rounded off their second successive season in the third tier.

And ex-Celtic youth prospect Nesbitt’s first season in Navy Blue didn’t go to plan either, with the Bairns ending that campaign in a lowly sixth position, going through three managers and a series of humbling heavy defeats.

"There has been so many ups and downs over the two years,” said Nesbitt after hitting the 100 appearance mark for Falkirk last time out during the 2-1 win over Edinburgh City. “We are now 16 matches unbeaten now and it feels great – I am delighted to have played 100 games for Falkirk.

“It is still early in the campaign. I don’t want to go running my mouth too much - but, and I am sure the fans will agree with me, it is like a like a different place now. It is a different club. Everyone is pulling in the same direction now and the boys are confident.

Aidan Nesbitt is looking forward to Friday night's SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final tie versus Dundee United (Photo: Mark Runnacles/SPFL Trust Trophy)

“It is a really great place to be and as long as we can keep it up then I think we can have a season to remember.

"To go on extended unbeaten runs, you aren’t going to play pretty football every week, even when you win. We weren’t pretty against Queen of the South and we got a point, we weren’t pretty today and we won.

"If that is how it goes then fine, we will analyse these games and make sure we get back to scoring goals and winning games comfortably again.”

On that league victory over the capital side, who sit bottom of the table, Nesbitt hailed the team for “working around” Edinburgh’s high pressure system.

Aidan Nesbitt scores on his 100th game for Falkirk against Edinburgh City (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He said: “They made it hard for us. They went man for man and forced us to go long at times. At times it worked for them. We had less control than we normally would do – that was clear to see but we still created chances. We worked round that and still managed to win the game.”

The Bairns now host Championship leaders Dundee United on Friday night (7.40pm) in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Ahead of that match, Nesbitt said: “They are top of their league and we are top of ours. It should be a really good game. Both teams want to play football.”