Aidan Keena leaves Falkirk

Aidan Keena scored five goals this season (Picture by Michael Gillen)

The Mullingar man has returned to his homeland to fill the void left by free-scoring Johnny Kenny, who left the Bit O’ Red for Celtic this month.

With Jaze Kabia joining on loan from Livingston, head coach Martin Rennie was happy to let the Irishman leave.

Head Coach Martin Rennie said: “Aidan has spoken of his wish to return to Ireland and be closer to his family, and as a club we are in a position to give him that opportunity.

Aidan Keena scored the Bairns goal of the season so far against Airdrieonians

"I would like to thank Aidan for all his efforts at Falkirk Football Club, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Joining in 2020 from Hartlepool United, the striker had scored five goals this league campaign and was usually on the bench rather than in the starting eleven.