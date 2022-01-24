Aidan Keena leaves Falkirk
Striker Aidan Keena has leave Falkirk to join Sligo Rovers ahead of their SSE Airtricity League return next month.
The Mullingar man has returned to his homeland to fill the void left by free-scoring Johnny Kenny, who left the Bit O’ Red for Celtic this month.
With Jaze Kabia joining on loan from Livingston, head coach Martin Rennie was happy to let the Irishman leave.
Head Coach Martin Rennie said: “Aidan has spoken of his wish to return to Ireland and be closer to his family, and as a club we are in a position to give him that opportunity.
"I would like to thank Aidan for all his efforts at Falkirk Football Club, and wish him all the very best for the future.”
Joining in 2020 from Hartlepool United, the striker had scored five goals this league campaign and was usually on the bench rather than in the starting eleven.
He was well liked within the Bairns support, but the forward never really got going and the Ex-Hearts forward leaves for his homeland.