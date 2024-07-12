Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn says he’s happy with the four summer additions to his playing squad and has explained why he doesn’t expect any further incoming transfer business to be done at the Scottish Championship newcomers before the start of the new league campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk romped to top spot in League One last season by recording 27 wins and nine draws in their 36 games to finish unbeaten and be a mammoth 16 points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies.

And the Bairns have managed to retain the vast majority of that triumphant squad as well as making midfielder Dylan Tait’s loan move from Hibernian permanent and doing likewise with ex-Raith Rovers forward Ethan Ross, plus adding midfielder Michael McKenna from Arbroath and ex-Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our intentions from January onwards were to try and tie up as many of the guys as we possibly could, the ones we wanted obviously,” said Falkirk boss McGlynn, 62. "We managed to do that, so we’ve got continuity and from a coaching point of view the transition has been really simple.

Summer signing Ethan Ross was on loan last term (Pic Michael Gillen)

“We have more or less spent the budget really. We’ve been done for a while. The agents that come on to me, I’m just saying: ‘Look, we’ve used most of our money up re-signing the players from last season’.

"So that’s taken up a huge chunk of it and then with the little bit that’s left we've managed to bring in some new players, Ethan Ross, Dylan Tait, Michael McKenna and Jamie Sneddon.

"I don’t see us doing anything else.”