After four acquisitions, Falkirk FC boss John McGlynn reveals his remaining summer transfer plans
Falkirk romped to top spot in League One last season by recording 27 wins and nine draws in their 36 games to finish unbeaten and be a mammoth 16 points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies.
And the Bairns have managed to retain the vast majority of that triumphant squad as well as making midfielder Dylan Tait’s loan move from Hibernian permanent and doing likewise with ex-Raith Rovers forward Ethan Ross, plus adding midfielder Michael McKenna from Arbroath and ex-Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.
"Our intentions from January onwards were to try and tie up as many of the guys as we possibly could, the ones we wanted obviously,” said Falkirk boss McGlynn, 62. "We managed to do that, so we’ve got continuity and from a coaching point of view the transition has been really simple.
“We have more or less spent the budget really. We’ve been done for a while. The agents that come on to me, I’m just saying: ‘Look, we’ve used most of our money up re-signing the players from last season’.
"So that’s taken up a huge chunk of it and then with the little bit that’s left we've managed to bring in some new players, Ethan Ross, Dylan Tait, Michael McKenna and Jamie Sneddon.
"I don’t see us doing anything else.”
