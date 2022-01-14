Aaron Taylor-Sinclair happy to play key role for Bairns

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair scored on his Bairns debut against Dumbarton (Pictures by Alan Murray)

Falkirk’s 6-2 win against Dumbarton on Saturday was the Antigua and Barbuda international’s first match for his new club and the 30-year-old managed to get on the scoresheet on his debut.

Rennie was impressed by his new recruit’s performance, saying: “Aaron had a brilliant game and it was clear what he will bring to the team and the squad as a whole.

“He’s someone who will bring stability to the back-line and he worked well with Leon McCann and helped him through the game.

“I was happy for him to get a goal too from a set-piece, which is something Kenny Miller has been working on.”

With just over half the season gone, the left-back told the Falkirk Herald he hopes that much-needed victory will mark the start of a winning run for the Bairns.

“The manager has had a bit of time now to implement what he wants from the team and everyone has really bought into what he wants us to do,” he said. “We wanted to start off the year on a positive note and we did that.

“It’s a foundation to build on and we can now focus on winning the next match with a bit of confidence.

“The potential is there and, having been around the squad, I have no doubts we can go on a winning run.”

The ex-Montrose and Partick Thistle man is happy to have slotted straight into Falkirk’s defence as a calming influence and acknowledges that he has a big job on his hands in a back-line prone to costly errors.

He said: “It was something Martin and Kenny mentioned when I joined. I’m 30 now and I feel like I can help some of the younger players get through matches and give them some support on the pitch.

“When you are a younger player and you are playing in a side that isn’t winning everything, it does become harder and the pressure is amplified.”

Having been on trial at Dunfermline, the defender caught the eye in a bounce match and says he wanted to join the Bairns as soon as he heard about that interest.