'A point could be important for us' - Camelon boss Stewart Kenny on his sides draw against bottom club

The Mariners were losing 2-1 with five minutes to go at home, with debutant Jamie McAllister grabbing a last-gasp equaliser. James McAteer was Camelon's other goalscorer on the day.

Manager Kenny told the Falkirk Herald looking back on the performance: “We could have upped the tempo a little bit in the second half. I know the type of team Kennoway are and the type of manager they have in charge - they were never going to throw in the towel.

“The problem for us was that we allowed them to get back into the game. In the first half, we played some decent stuff and we got ourselves into great positions. It was some of the best football we have played since I came into the club.

Camelon manager Stewart Kenny (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“But because we did so well in that first half, we knew they would come out wanting a big reaction to their own performance and we didn’t deal with that well enough, we were caught out a little by it.

“They put us off the way we were playing and they got themselves ahead through two set-plays which was really poor from our point of view. It was criminal defending.

“However, we showed character to come from behind a grab a late goal and a point is better than no points. It was one of them that could have gone either way in the last few minutes.