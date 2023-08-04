News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

'A few teams will fancy themselves' - Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan ahead of their League 2 start

New Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan is hoping he can bring League 2 know-how to the Warriors squad ahead of the new campaign, which begins on Saturday afternoon against Forfar Athletic.
By Ben Kearney
Published 4th Aug 2023, 20:28 BST- 2 min read

Gary Naysmith’s team kick off at Ochilview Park this weekend hoping to better last season’s finish after failing to make the promotion play-offs, and defender Buchanan said: “We are pleased with how things are looking. The manager is hoping to bring in a few more but even the group we have now is strong.

"I am hoping I can bring my experience from being at Dumbarton last season to the group. My job is to help the team get through tough moments in games. It isn’t easy despite what people may say about League 2. No one has a divine right to do well in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Forfar have had a great Viaplay Cup and they were really unlucky not to go through to the next round. We know how hard a game will be. This division is so tough and getting three points at home is crucial.

Stenhousemuir defender Gregor Buchanan (Photo: Michael Gillen)Stenhousemuir defender Gregor Buchanan (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Stenhousemuir defender Gregor Buchanan (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

“A few teams will fancy themselves to win it and the thing about League 2 is that all of the teams are very evenly matched. There isn't really that much of a difference across the board.

“The playing field is level and it does come down to fine margins. The relegation play-off also keeps everyone worried in that sense that it is possible to go down, look at Albion Rovers last season.”

Stenny travelled to the Channel Islands last weekend to face Jersey Bulls in a friendly before the league start, winning 4-1, and Buchanan admits the trip did come as a surprise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What is going on here was probably a must first though when I saw it listed,” he joked. “It was a brilliant trip and it was well worthwhile. The game was good to get some extra minutes into the legs, and for some of the guys to build that confidence up in front of goal.

Buchanan in action for Dumbarton last term against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Scott Louden)Buchanan in action for Dumbarton last term against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Scott Louden)
Buchanan in action for Dumbarton last term against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Scott Louden)

“The main thing was to get together as a group and get to know everyone across the club. We managed to go our for a nice meal with the directors and that was great to help get to know everyone.

“That extra one percent in football can really make the difference over a season, especially in a league like this. It was only a couple of days but it made the group stronger.

“Hopefully, at the end of the year we will look back on the trip and see how it really made an impact.”

Looking back on the Viaplay Cup group stages, Buchanan added: “We only picked up three points but I would say we had one of the toughest groups. We certainly put in a good showing in every game and performance-wise I don’t think we would actually have too many complaints.

“The St Johnstone win was really big. I wasn’t there for that but to beat a Premiership team as a League 2 team is really impressive.”

Related topics:League 2Forfar AthleticGary Naysmith