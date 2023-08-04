'A few teams will fancy themselves' - Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan ahead of their League 2 start

Gary Naysmith’s team kick off at Ochilview Park this weekend hoping to better last season’s finish after failing to make the promotion play-offs, and defender Buchanan said: “We are pleased with how things are looking. The manager is hoping to bring in a few more but even the group we have now is strong.

"I am hoping I can bring my experience from being at Dumbarton last season to the group. My job is to help the team get through tough moments in games. It isn’t easy despite what people may say about League 2. No one has a divine right to do well in it.

"Forfar have had a great Viaplay Cup and they were really unlucky not to go through to the next round. We know how hard a game will be. This division is so tough and getting three points at home is crucial.

Stenhousemuir defender Gregor Buchanan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“A few teams will fancy themselves to win it and the thing about League 2 is that all of the teams are very evenly matched. There isn't really that much of a difference across the board.

“The playing field is level and it does come down to fine margins. The relegation play-off also keeps everyone worried in that sense that it is possible to go down, look at Albion Rovers last season.”

Stenny travelled to the Channel Islands last weekend to face Jersey Bulls in a friendly before the league start, winning 4-1, and Buchanan admits the trip did come as a surprise.

"What is going on here was probably a must first though when I saw it listed,” he joked. “It was a brilliant trip and it was well worthwhile. The game was good to get some extra minutes into the legs, and for some of the guys to build that confidence up in front of goal.

Buchanan in action for Dumbarton last term against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Scott Louden)

“The main thing was to get together as a group and get to know everyone across the club. We managed to go our for a nice meal with the directors and that was great to help get to know everyone.

“That extra one percent in football can really make the difference over a season, especially in a league like this. It was only a couple of days but it made the group stronger.

“Hopefully, at the end of the year we will look back on the trip and see how it really made an impact.”

Looking back on the Viaplay Cup group stages, Buchanan added: “We only picked up three points but I would say we had one of the toughest groups. We certainly put in a good showing in every game and performance-wise I don’t think we would actually have too many complaints.