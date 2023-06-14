9 players Falkirk could target this summer

Falkirk's signings so far this summer suggest a shift in approach as they look to finally climb out of the third tier at the fifth time of asking.
And with that in mind - we look at six players that could be possible transfer targets for Bairns boss John McGlynn, including a handful of loan players from last season’s crop. So far Alfredo Agyman, Ross Maciver and Nicky Hogarth have joined the club, while 10 players have left for pastures new, including the likes of Rumarn Burrell and Stevie Hetherington.
1. Jamie MacDonald (unattached, ex-Raith Rovers)
Jamie MacDonald – The 37-year-old ace recently left Raith Rovers. A player-coach role may suit the veteran, and the Bairns are without a goalkeeping coach. He is still a top class shot-stopper. Nicky Hogarth might not want to play second fiddle mind you. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Daniel O'Reilly (unattached, ex-Hamilton Accies)
Daniel O’Reilly – The 21-year-old Irish centre-back, ex-Hamilton Accies, would be a sound pick up. Left-sided and a goalscorer from set-pieces. He played over 30 times in the Championship last term. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Blaine Rowe (Coventry City)
Blaine Rowe – The 21-year-old defender was unlucky to miss out on the finish to the Bairns campaign last term through injury. He showed enough in his time to suggest bringing him back would be an easy choice. Another loan may be in the offing. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Max Kucheriavyi (St Johnstone)
Max Kucheriavyi – The 21-year-old Ukrainian became a real fans’ favourite (you are in a good company when you are touted as the new Russell Latapy) during his loan spell from St Johnstone last term. He is a no-brainer to bring back if another loan move could be brokered. Photo: Michael Gillen