40 pictures of Falkirk fans who made the long trip to Peterhead
Falkirk fans travelled the 160 miles to Peterhead for the second time this season on Saturday in much fewer numbers.
The 300 Bairns who did make the journey - in some horrendous driving conditions - were treated to different weather from the summer sunshine and short-sleeves that met their trip north in August, but an alternative outcome too with the team winning 3-1 thanks to a Declan McManus hat-trick. MATCH REPORT: Peterhead 1, Falkirk 3
Falkirk fans on tour - Peterhead, January 11, 2020. Picture by Michael Gillen.