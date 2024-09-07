4 things we learned as Stenhousemuir surge to SPFL Trust Trophy success over Falkirk

07-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Trust Trophy Round 3

Stenhousemuir beat high-flying Falkirk on penalties to progress to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday afternoon at Ochilview Park.

After soaking up a serious amount of pressure from the Championship visitors - who came into the challenge cup tie on the back of seven straight wins – the Warriors managed to grab an unlikely opener from the penalty spot with six minutes remaining.

Former Bairns ace Blair Alston blasted the ball past Nicky Hogarth, who gave away the spot-kick, to hand Gary Naysmith’s side a clear advantage, with Falkirk already having had Liam Henderson sent off for an elbow midway through the second half.

The ten-man Bairns did claw a goal back to force penalties when substitute Calvin Miller curled home a stunning 25-yard free-kick, but they lost out in the shootout.

Darren Jamieson saved captain Coll Donaldson’s opening effort from 12-yards to seal the bragging rights for Stenhousemuir – with Alston, Aitken, Euan O’Reilly, Ross Taylor and Ross Meechan all converting from the spot.

Here are five things we learned from the Warriors’ penalty success.

Jamieson is the SPFL’s top part-time stopper

Darren Jamieson might just be one of the best signings Stenhousemuir have ever made. Yes, seriously. For an extended period of time, the Warriors were usually undone in matches by dodgy goalkeeping.

But that all changed when they brought in ex-Kelty Hearts goalkeeper Darren Jamieson last summer. Gary Naysmith’s team – which lifted a first-ever league title for the club in style – did so thanks to their defensive excellence, keeping a record number of clean sheets while only losing 31 goals in 36 League Two outings.

After saving a crucial penalty last weekend against Annan Athletic, Jamieson was once again at his best in this match, keeping Falkirk at bay with a trio of excellent one-on-one stops.

He caught a handful of dangerous crosses too from set-plays and his calmness clearly allows his defence to get on with things. When Coll Donaldson stepped up for his penalty, you felt the goalkeeper was going to save it.

Jamieson has been a solid eight or nine out ten each week for a long time – it is fair to suggest he’s earned his place as the top part-time goalkeeper in the SPFL.

Shanley struggled to show his skillset

Ryan Shanley had a rough afternoon. The striker, who came into the side for Ross MacIver, really needed to put on a big performance. And he simply didn’t do enough.

When first-choice MacIver was thrown on towards the end of the match – the tide turned in Falkirk’s favour.

Ex-Edinburgh City ace Shanley has actually looked sharp off the bench a couple of times this season, but it is clear he isn’t a starter for a top Championship outfit.

He had one decent chance in the box from a cross that he volleyed straight into Jamieson’s body, and outwith that he didn’t do much else.

Shanley’s big moment came from the penalty spot. With the score level at 0-0, the striker was afforded the chance to open the scoring after Finn Yeats was brought down, but he passed up the moment – in the oddest of circumstances.

He stepped up and found the back of the net, but in doing so, he took a double touch, forcing the referee to give a free-kick to Stenhousemuir.

Naysmith shows again that he is a top coach

Gary Naysmith said after the match that his team’s attacking substitutes probably gave a little bit too much freedom to Falkirk, and that his team rode their luck for long spells on Saturday, but he got so much right on the day.

Kyle Banner, who joined from Stirling Albion having played as a midfielder, has come into the Warriors’ team as a centre-back, and he has shown that he really suits the role alongside veteran Gregor Buchanan. The pairing really but their bodies on the line.

And although it did allow the Bairns to dominate late on, the introduction of Blair Alston, Euan O’Reilly and Ross Taylor did give Falkirk something else to worry about.

The penalty came from Alston picking out Taylor with an inch-perfect through ball. All three also stuck away their penalties with ease.

Stenhousmuir clearly don’t have a big budget for League One level – but they have shown so far this season that they have managed the step up well and are getting better and better.

Bairns’ profligacy comes back to bite them

Falkirk had enough chances to win more than one match of football. The forward-thinking players were guilty of taking that extra couple of seconds on the ball too many times.

The Bairns have been imperious in the league so far and haven’t really put a foot wrong. But they do pass up a lot of chances. Of course, it is great to be creating them – but it will come back to bite you eventually.

Shanley and Alfredo Agyeman missed a couple of one-on-ones and the team didn’t quite have their shootings boots on. The goal they did score was a moment of magic from Calvin Miller, but you can’t count on a big moment like that coming around all the time.

Performance-wise, Falkirk dominated. But the result is all that matters in the end.