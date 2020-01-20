34 pictures of the Falkirk fans who made the trip to Arbroath
Falkirk FC battled their way to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the 4th round of the Scottish Cup at Arbroath on Saturday.
And again, the Bairns were backed by a sizeable travelling support who made the journey up the east coast to the home of the Championship club. Our photographer Michael Gillen was there as well to capture the fans before the game. Match report: Falkirk and Arbroath to go again after 0-0 draw
Falkirk fans on tour - Arbroath, January 18, 2020.