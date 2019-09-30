33 pictures of charity match at Falkirk Stadium in aid of Scottish Autism

Falkirk FC favourites turned out for charity to raise awareness for Scottish Autism at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Darryl Duffy, Alan Gow and Darren Barr played in the Autism All Stars exhibition match which was organised by former Bairn Stephen Manson, whose son Oliver is on the spectrum. It was a great occasion and hundreds of fans turned out to witness the match. Ex-Bairns boss John Hughes presented the trophy afterwards.

Charity football match to raise funds for Scottish Autism at Falkirk Stadium. The line-ups.

Charity football match to raise funds for Scottish Autism at Falkirk Stadium.

Charity football match to raise funds for Scottish Autism at Falkirk Stadium.

Charity football match to raise funds for Scottish Autism at Falkirk Stadium. Stephen, Suzanne and twins Hannah and Jessica Wilson.

